RENSSELAER — A representative of the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center and a consultant for social media were on the agenda for the Friday morning Zoom meeting hosted by the Jasper County Economic Development Organization and the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Lorri Feldt, of the Small Business Development Center spoke about the resources the office has to offer. She cited the governor’s “Back on Track Indiana” website, https://backontrack.in.gov, as a source of information as businesses prepare to reopen, some in limited capacities.
She said the suggested guidelines for restaurants, fitness centers and manufacturing is among the information found on the website.
She also addressed the need for personal protection equipment (PPE) that many businesses will need as they begin the process. Currently, Indiana is offering free equipment to businesses with less than 150 employees through the PPE Market Place. This website is https://backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm.
The website states, “Please note that online orders submitted here are not guaranteed. This is an unprecedented time with increasing demands worldwide, and conservation efforts are essential to protecting the limited supply of PPE for all workers, particularly front-line healthcare workers and first responders treating COVID-19 patients, statewide.
“All requests will be evaluated and fulfilled based on work environment risk profile, stock availability, and the number of outstanding requests. At times, partial or delayed fulfillment of requests may occur. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding during this time.”
Feldt said her office is a resource partner for both the EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loans) and PPP (Payroll Protection Program loans).
“We get tons of questions on these,” she said.
There is still PPP money available, about $1 billion, and most small business loans are less than $80,000. Business can apply directly through banks for these loans. She said businesses should make a written plan to reopen by May 11.
The NWI Small Business Development Center also offers help with business plans, marketing and marketing research and 99% of what is offered is free. They now are also offering advise from a bookkeeping expert to help during this crisis.
The second speaker was Helen Brincefield, of Brincefield Studios in Rensselaer. She gave a short presentation on starting a social media page and how a business can stand out on that platform.
“Go where your audience is,” she said in choosing which social media platforms to use.
She said play the 20 questions game and use those answers to tell about the business. Pull older photos from previous publications and use them as well.
She gave information on different websites that offer fee or affordable graphics to help with branding and she said to develop a calendar.
“Listen to your audience,” she said. “Listen to what they want and respond back to them also. Practice good social media best practices.”
Facebook, she advised, is the best place to start.
Brienne Hooker, executive director of the Jasper Newton Foundation, spoke briefly about the Giving Tuesday campaign, which occurred May 5. They raised $29,000, all of which will go back into the community in the form of emergency grants for non-profits and small businesses.
“We know we take care of each other,” she said. “It’s nice to have that reminder. People are paying attention.”
Stephanie Johnson, of Jasper County REMC, announced a partnership with the JCEDO, the Jasper Foundation and Ivy Tech to offer an entrepreneur and enterprise class. They will have eight full scholarships for adults to take the course.
“All ages are encouraged to attend,” she said. “We want to get spaces filled on Main Street.”
She said existing businesses may also be interested in the course and more news on this partnership will be coming soon.
“We’re excited about the class,” said Stephen Eastridge, executive director of JCEDO. “We need educational resources to overcome the challenges. It’s important for long-term growth.”