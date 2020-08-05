JASPER COUNTY — When Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced the need for Hoosiers to wear face masks in public, state, county and local officials knew there would be resistance.
But even if you don’t follow Holcomb’s order, you won’t see the county jail filled with violators, said Jasper County Circuit Court Judge John Potter.
“I don’t expect there to be a bunch of people arrested for not wearing masks,” he said. “That would not be the thing to do because we want people to wear masks and not be in jail. Nobody is going to stay in jail for wearing a mask. They’re going to be released right away and probably without a bond. I don’t think we need to flood the court system with any of those.”
Wearing a mask in public is a sign of respect for your neighbor more than it is following an order.
“Most people understand we’re not only wearing masks for ourselves but for our neighbors and family and communities. Our sense of community isn’t as strong as it used to be,” Potter opined.
Holcomb said people not wearing masks during an emergency order could face a Class B misdemeanor charge. But Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an advisory opinion after his office was contacted by legislators and constituents regarding the proposed order.
In his opinion, Hill said “before a certain conduct is determined to be subject to criminal penalty, it should receive considerable debate by the legislative body that represents the people of the state.” In other word’s, assessing a penalty on Holcomb’s order is the legislature’s job, not the governor’s.
However, there is already a statue legislated for these types of orders, Potter said.
“There is already a statute in place in the emergency powers act that says if you violate an emergency executive order, it’s class B misdemeanor,” he said. “It’s already on the books. I don’t want to see it enforced that way, but we’re so quick to get upset and react these days.
“The same power the state government has to set the speed limit, make you wear a seat belt, inspect a restaurant, is the same power they can use to make you wear a mask.”
Masks are required during any court proceeding in the two county courts. With the exception of a couple of violators, that rule has been followed without incident, Potter said.
“We wear masks and stand six feet apart where we can,” he said. “We do sometimes ask that they lower their masks to speak so that it can be recorded.”
Potter understands there will be a number of people resistant to the mask rule, but they only need to look at the state’s increased number of COVID cases to show the seriousness of the governor’s mandate.
“There’s a strain in American history of, ‘You can’t tell me what to do,’” he said. “The ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag from the Revolution. Sometimes that serves us well and sometimes it doesn’t. This may be an example where it’s not serving us so well. The numbers continue to surge.”