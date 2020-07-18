JASPER COUNTY — Due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to delay Phase 5 until the end of the month and based on recommendations by the Jasper County Health Department and Jasper County Commissioners, the 96th annual Jasper County Fair has been canceled.
The 4-H portion of the fair will continue with guidelines in place, including social distancing and mask requirement.
The first day of the 4-H fair is set for Friday, July 24 with the dog and cat shows in the Show Arena and Community Building. The shows begin at 9 a.m.
Saturday’s highlight is the 4-H Sheep Show at 12 p.m. The horse arena will hold an Open Horse Speed Show at 9 a.m.
An Open Horse Pleasure Show at the horse arena will be held at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 26 with the Dairy Females show set for the afternoon. A time has yet to be announced.
Livestock shows will continue throughout next week, with the final day scheduled for Friday, July 31.
The 4-H fair queen pageant was held Friday night at Hamstra Gardens in Wheatfield, with 2020 Rensselaer Central graduate Cicily Porter earning the title over three other candidates.
Four teens competed for the title and all four earned positions on the queen court.
Watch the Rensselaer Republican website and Facebook page for any changes in the schedule.
