Jasper County Court News
JULY
July 16
In Re: The marriage of Mario Romo and Magdalena Alfaro, domestic relations with children.
State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Dennis Bonakowski, civil tort.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jerry Sullivan, civil collection.
July 14
Kwik Kerb Creations LLC vs. Steven Adcock, small claims.
Steve Cambe vs. James Horn, small claims, eviction.
In Re: The marriage of Steve Shiyan and Catherine Shiyan, domestic relations without children.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jaime Kenning, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kaitlyn Klaus, civil collection.
July 13
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Nicholas G. Stavitzke, mortgage foreclosure.
July 10
Barbara Havard vs. Ron Peterson, small claims.
In Re: The marriage of Arianna Ray and Waylyn Ray, domestic relations without children.
July 9
Steve Clapp vs. Brian Christian, small claims.
Porter Hospital LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Jamie Howard, civil collection.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. f/k/a Crop Production Services Inc. vs. Brian Pilotte, civil collection.
July 8
Unifund CCR. LLC vs. Nick Mackall, civil collection.
In Re: The marriage of Steven R. Langellier and Joy Marie Langellier, domestic relations without children.
July 7
In Re: The marriage of Rebekah Donovan and Andrew Gartshore, domestic relations with children.
July 6
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Ben L. Jarrell, civil collection.
July 2
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. April Perez, civil collection.
Jewel McCreary vs. Steven Popp, Progressive Insurance Company, civil tort.
July 1
Citibank NA vs. Douglas Redelman, civil collection.
Citibank NA vs. Kasey Riha, civil collection.
Citibank NA vs. Arthur Newbury, civil collection.
Citibank NA vs. Douglas Redelman, civil collection.
Calvary SPV I LLC as assignee of Comenity Bank vs. Patricia Finn, civil collection.
Citibank NA vs. TI Markul, civil collection.
—————
JUNE
June 30
In Re: The marriage of Darrell J. Vinson and Jennifer L. Vinson, domestic relations without children.
Progressive Southeastern Insurance Company vs. Michael Swienconek, Kevin Black, Manuel Goodman et al, civil tort.
Richard Warne, Brandee Warne vs. Aaron Hovis, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, civil tort.
June 29
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jennifer Zorek, civil collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Justice, civil collection.
June 26
In Re: The marriage of Jennifer Orzechowicz and Jeffrey Orzechowicz, domestic relations with children.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jaclyn Jordet, civil collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shawn Doege, Britni Doege, civil collection.
Sandra J. Anders vs. Hendricks County Hospital d/b/a Rensselaer Care Center, civil tort.
June 25
In Re: The marriage of Jerry Sullivan and Tamathy Sullivan, domestic relations without children.
Boiler Heating and Cooling LLC vs. Chris Smith, Martha Smith, small claims.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Richard Haberland, civil collection.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Elizabeth Dodd, civil collection.
June 24
In Re: The marriage of Donald Cooper and Jelica Cooper, domestic relations without children.
Saint Joseph’s College vs. Shawn McGan, small claims.
June 23
Facilities Management LLC vs. D4, Inc., small claims
June 22
SAC Finance Inc. vs. Shaun Salyers, Tiffany Calhoun, civil collection.
Nicole M. Mathew vs. Anthony Orr, Shyann Kertz, small claims.
Kade Logistics LLC vs. SWC Logistics Inc., small claims.
June 19
In Re: The marriage of Sherrie Sutton and Daniel Sutton, domestic relations without children.
SAC Finance Inc. vs. Robert Hoeferlin, civil collection.
SAC Finance Inc. vs. Garrett Waugaman, Rachelle Dewes, civil collection.
In Re: The marriage of Amy Diane Gottfried and Michael Scott Gottfried, domestic relations without children.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Paula Howe, civil collection.
June 17
In Re: The marriage of Patience Baggerly and Brett Hoak, domestic relations with children.
Jeremiah Schwanke vs. American Access Casualty Company, civil tort.
June 16
StockVets LLC aka Livestock Veterinary Associates PC vs. Joe Beckett, civil collection.
June 15
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michael Geise, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Heather Simpson, civil collection.
In Re: The marriage of Stephanie Nicole McCarver and Alvin Lewis McCarver, domestic relations with children.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Michelle Forszt, civil collection.
June 12
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Joseph Valois, civil collection.
Kathleen Barnett vs. Amber Barden, small claims, eviction.
In Re: The marriage of John Cosgrove and Joanna Cosgrove, domestic relations with children.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Gloria Rodriguez, civil collection.
Velocity Investments LLC assignee of Prosper Funding LLC assignee of WebBank vs. Brian Hosey, civil collection.
June 11
Michael Berry vs. Laz I, Inc. d/b/a McDonald’s, civil tort.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Amber Schultz, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Andrea R. Korniak, civil collection.
Autovest LLC vs. Heather Pocock, civil collection.
June 10
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Vicki Carter, civil collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Gloria Rodriguez, civil collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Alison Stowell, civil collection.
June 9
In Re: The marriage of Tiffani R. Bailey and Dakota D. Bailey, domestic relations with children.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Amy Vervoorn, civil collection.
June 8
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Heather Simpson, civil collection.
June 5
Management Advantage Inc. Agent for MDM Property Group LLC vs. Alicia M. Pigg, unknown occupants, small claims.
Calvary SPV I LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank vs. Timmy Fleming, civil collection.
June 4
In Re: The marriage of Brenda Ponce and Guillermo Ponce, domestic relations without children.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Susan Guthrie, civil collection.
Monticello Fire Department vs. Michael Lynch, civil collection.
June 3
Portfolio Recovery Associate LLC vs. Erica Fisher, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jill Isaily, civil collection.
In Re: The marriage of Laura Barrett and Robert Barrett III, domestic relations with children.
June 2
Gene and Tony’s DeMotte Auto Sales Inc. vs. William Spangle, Latasha Spangle, civil collection.
NITCO vs. Christopher Bennett, small claims.
NITCO vs. JNJ Sale, small claims.
NITCO vs. Savannah M. Cooley, small claims.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jeffrey Valentine, civil collection.
June 1
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Juan Dominguez, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jenelle Londe, civil collection.
State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Kirsten Morales, civil tort.
—————
MAY
May 29
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Clarence Foster III, civil collection.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. James Peterson, civil collection.
May 28
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Toby Wright, civil collection.
May 26
Green Stuff Rentals LLC vs. Kelly Borrmann, small claims.
In Re: The marriage of Belkis Rivera-Hernandez and Miguel Tapia-Aguilar, domestic relations with children.
May 22
Charlene Marshall vs. The Station at Embers, civil tort
Mariner Finance LLC successor in interest to Personal Finance Company LLC vs. Jody Dockemeyer, civil collection.
May 20
In Re: The marriage of Robert J. Best and Kevin J. Best, domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Steven Adcock and Rebecca Adcock, domestic relations without children.
TCC Management vs. Michael Hurd, Lisa Hurd, small claims.
Prestige Financial Services vs. Bryan Bradshaw, civil collection.
May 19
In Re: The marriage of Danielle R. Conley and Shawn L. Conley, domestic relations with children.
In Re: The marriage of Jason Hamstra and Patsy Hamstra, domestic relations without children.
May 18
Calvary SPV I LLC vs. Pamela Culp, civil collection.
May 15
In Re: The marriage of Paige M. Nystrom and Coty W. Nystrom, domestic relations with children.
CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust vs. Lyle Shepherd, civil collection.
May 14
In Re: The marriage of Ronald L. Clark Jr. and Lisa D. Clark, domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Kasidy Gargano and Peter Gargano, domestic relations with children.
In Re: The marriage of Eric T. Dorris and Ann M. Dorris, domestic relations with children.
Farm Bureau Bank vs. Lori Prohosky, civil collection.