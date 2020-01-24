Local news

COURT NEWS

Marriage Licenses

Jan. 17

Cherie Danette Davenport, 37, of Rensselaer to Adam Ronald Stevens, 39, of Jasper County

Circuit Court Civil

Jan. 23

DNF Associates LLC vs. Michael Edwards, civil collection

US Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee vs. William Powell Jr., State of Indiana Department of Revenue, Fifth Third Bank (Western Michigan), mortgage foreclosure

Jan. 22

In Re: The marriage of Elizabeth Martin and Kyle Martin

Capitol One Bank NA vs. Christine Gonzalez, civil collection

Discover Bank C/O vs. Discover Products Inc. vs. Sarah Piremann, civil collection

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Joshua C. Lynch, mortgage foreclosure

Jan. 21

In Re: The marriage of Amanda Girard and Christian Girard

Jan. 20

In Re: The marriage of Amy Kiser and Jeffrey Kiser

Calvary SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs. Lennyn Medina, civil collection

Jan. 19

Calvary SPV I LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank vs. Larry Hoffman, civil collection

Jan. 17

In Re: The marriage of Emily Groth and John Michael Groth

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC vs. Steven E. Caldwell, Valerie J. Caldwell, Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC, CT Corporation System, mortgage foreclosure

Management Advantage, Inc. Agent for Lasumiki Enterprises, LLC vs. Mathew Roberson, small claims

Management Advantage, Inc. Agent for Lasumiki Enterprises, LLC vs. Matt Pope, small claims

Randall Neal, Carol Neal vs. Edward G. Skovira, Jennifer Skovira, small claims (eviction)

Adam Henning LLC vs. Tiffany Nicole Lopez, small claims

