Courts

Marriage Licenses:

Jan. 6

Allison Patricia Klarich, 25, to Justin Robert Woods, 20, both of Wheatfield

Jan. 7

Jacob William Harris, 22, of DeMotte, to Savannah Rose Carter, 19, of Joliet, Illinois

Circuit Court Civil:

Jan. 3

Rebecca J. Anello vs. Nathaniel Hicks, Tara Gondoes, small claims

Management Advantage, Inc. vs, Jason Randolph, Kirsten Scott, small claims

Jan. 6

In Re: Marriage of Mary Beth Alberts and Thomas Alberts

Jan. 8

In Re: Marriage of Richard D. Boring and Christine A. Boring

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC vs. Shermetta Gastineau, collection

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC vs. Kristopher Davis, collection

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Jessica Stewart, small claims

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Tyrone Shepherd, small claims

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Carrie Greer, small claims

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Whitney Berry, small claims

Stephanie Thilges vs. Lisa Baker, small claims

Jan. 9

In Re: Marriage Zachary A. Smith and Chelsy N. Smith

In Re: Marriage of Mary Ellen Franz and Steven G. Franz

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. vs. James A. Valentine, Marilynne Johnson, Wayne Valentine, foreclosure

BankUnited NA vs. Jason P. Hunt, foreclosure

U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corp vs. Enno Rose, foreclosure

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Dylan K. Seegers, small claims

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Holly M. Laffoon, small claims

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Joyce M. Irvine, small claims

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Hattie E. Pannell, small claims

Jan. 10

Portfolio Recovery Assoc., LLC vs. Brenda Grant, collection

Jan. 12

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs, Christian Martinez, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Sandra Martinez, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Crystal Podegracz, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Nichole Gluth, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Raymond Cloyd, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Lillie Robinson, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Frida Madrigal, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Jordan Davis, small claims

DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Adam Rollins, small claims

Jan. 13

Rent-a-Center vs. Joseph Barr, small claims

Rent-a-Center vs. Amanda Luzzadder, small claims

Gene DeYoung vs. Valerie Howard, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Holly Paolone, Keith Pufahl, small claims

Michael Cook vs. DeMotte U-Lock, Cook Electric Construction, Richard Cook, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Rebekah M. Luttrell, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Lexah Gagnon, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Joseph Price, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Amy Downs, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Shilo Nagel, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Natasha Laffoon, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Michael Geren, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Angel Pratt, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Mike Rector, Carina Minix, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Robert Griffith, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Adam Bachorski, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Candace Risner, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Ashley J. Demoss, Justin Demoss, small claims

Jan. 14

In Re: Marriage of Kari West and Jimmy West

Ally Financial Inc. vs. Martha Barkley, collection

4 County Supply vs. National Electrical Corporation & Engineering LLC, Mark Djekich, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Christian Hawkins, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Terrence J. Stone, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Rita Grover, small claims

Jan. 15

In Re: Marriage of Michelle Kras and Mark Pointer

Rebecca Dortch vs. Family Express Corp, small claims

Security Terrace vs. Alexis Yanez, small claims

Lending Hand vs. Dawn McCarthy, small claims

Lending Hand vs. David Sholey, small claims

Lending Hand vs. Lawrence Crawford, small claims

Lending Hand vs. Candice Sweet, small claims

Jan. 16

Unifund CCR, LLLC vs, Kristina Wyrick

Calvary SPV, LLC as assignee of Citibank NA vs. Tracy Starr

Teachers Credit Union vs. Riley DeYoung, collection

Teachers Credit Union vs. Cory D. Schleman, small claims

Tags