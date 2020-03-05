Jasper County Court News
Circuit Court
March 5
Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. vs. Dean Miller, civil collection
NITCO vs. William R. Schrag, small claims
March 4
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Janna McAleer, civil collection
VanMeter Trucking LLC vs. Widner Enterprises, Inc., civil collection
March 3
In Re: The marriage of Melissa Hendrix and David Hendrix, domestic relations without children
In Re: The marriage of Patricia Burchett and Arthur Burchett, domestic relations without children
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Jason D. Sark, Emily A. Sark, Prairie Landing Subdivision Homeowners Association, mortgage foreclosure
March 2
In Re: The marriage of Kyle Northcutt and Melissa Northcutt, domestic relations with children
Integrated Therapy Practice vs. Lupe Castillo, small claims
Porter County Anesthesia c/o Good Medical Management vs. Richard Cencion, small claims
Movie Madness vs. Amber N.L. Davis, small claims
Sheets Family Practice RC Inc. vs. Brittany Desforges, small claims
Change Therapy Center LLC vs. Deidra Dezelich, small claims
Smith Farm Store vs. Ann French, small claims
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper vs. Amanda Chamberlan, Joseph Chamberlan, Firstsource Financial Solutions LLC, mortgage foreclosure
Feb. 28
In Re: The marriage of Secret Swanson and Dustin Swanson, domestic relations with children.
Management Advantage, Inc. Agent for Lasumiki Enterprises, LCC vs. Amanda Witczak, small claims
Feb. 27
In Re: The marriage of Breeannin Lacefield and Joshua Lacefield, domestic relations with children.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Michael Jabaay, civil collection
Feb. 26
In Re: The marriage of Britni Doege and Shawn Doege, domestic relations without children.
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Selina Hughes, Jeffry Kidd, civil collection
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. DeWayne Creamer, civil collection
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Jacob Early Sr., civil collection
Robert Malinowski vs. Woodlawn Hospital d/b/a Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, Inc., Greencroft Retirement Communities, civil tort
Feb. 25
In Re: The marriage of Erika Freeman and Chandler K. Freeman, domestic relations with children.
Tri-Creek Ambulance Service Agency, Inc. vs. Corey B. Humphrey, small claims
Rent-A-Center vs. Crystal Lamb, small claims
Rent-A-Center vs. Jerry L. Luttrell, small claims
Feb. 24
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. John Guthrie, civil collection
Rebecca Long-Gordon, Jennifer R. Williams vs. Bradley Wilson, Sheila Wilson, small claims (eviction)
American Rental vs. Julia Nuss, small claims
State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Gurpreet Singh, Ryder Truck Rental, civil tort
Feb. 21
Kenneth VanHouten vs. Thomas Pierson, Corbin Pierson, small claims
—————
Superior Court I
March 5
Credit Acceptance Corp vs. Ricardo Silva, civil collection
Rensselaer Septic Tanks LLC vs. Sean Bruns, Bruns Septic Service, Inc., civil collection
March 4
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Katina Marlin, Todd Campbell, civil collection
Patricia A. Coons vs. Gordon Food Services, Inc., civil tort
Estate of Melissa K. Deno vs. Rosnett Semi Trailer Sales Repair Leasing, Inc., Cooling Concepts, Joseph W. Bland, civil tort
March 3
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Robert Northcutt, civil collection
March 2
In Re: The marriage of Neile Trainor and Thomas Allen Trainor Jr., domestic relations with children.
Feb. 27
Discover Bank vs. Joshua Hesson, civil collection
Jefferson Capital Systems LCC vs. Lisa Deistler, civil collection
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Rodney Helton, civil collection
Feb. 26
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. James Searer, civil collection
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs Siobhan Urbano, civil collection
April Young vs. Shellie Jones, civil tort
Feb. 25
In Re: The marriage of Vanessa Guadalupe Romero and Benjamin Rodriguez Contreras, domestic relations with children
State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Jasmine Jackson, civil tort
Feb. 24
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Janna McAleer, civil collection
State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Deander Pulliam, civil tort