Court News

Jasper County Court News

Circuit Court

March 5

Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. vs. Dean Miller, civil collection

NITCO vs. William R. Schrag, small claims

March 4

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Janna McAleer, civil collection

VanMeter Trucking LLC vs. Widner Enterprises, Inc., civil collection

March 3

In Re: The marriage of Melissa Hendrix and David Hendrix, domestic relations without children

In Re: The marriage of Patricia Burchett and Arthur Burchett, domestic relations without children

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Jason D. Sark, Emily A. Sark, Prairie Landing Subdivision Homeowners Association, mortgage foreclosure

March 2

In Re: The marriage of Kyle Northcutt and Melissa Northcutt, domestic relations with children

Integrated Therapy Practice vs. Lupe Castillo, small claims

Porter County Anesthesia c/o Good Medical Management vs. Richard Cencion, small claims

Movie Madness vs. Amber N.L. Davis, small claims

Sheets Family Practice RC Inc. vs. Brittany Desforges, small claims

Change Therapy Center LLC vs. Deidra Dezelich, small claims

Smith Farm Store vs. Ann French, small claims

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper vs. Amanda Chamberlan, Joseph Chamberlan, Firstsource Financial Solutions LLC, mortgage foreclosure

Feb. 28

In Re: The marriage of Secret Swanson and Dustin Swanson, domestic relations with children.

Management Advantage, Inc. Agent for Lasumiki Enterprises, LCC vs. Amanda Witczak, small claims

Feb. 27

In Re: The marriage of Breeannin Lacefield and Joshua Lacefield, domestic relations with children.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Michael Jabaay, civil collection

Feb. 26

In Re: The marriage of Britni Doege and Shawn Doege, domestic relations without children.

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Selina Hughes, Jeffry Kidd, civil collection

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. DeWayne Creamer, civil collection

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Jacob Early Sr., civil collection

Robert Malinowski vs. Woodlawn Hospital d/b/a Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, Inc., Greencroft Retirement Communities, civil tort

Feb. 25

In Re: The marriage of Erika Freeman and Chandler K. Freeman, domestic relations with children.

Tri-Creek Ambulance Service Agency, Inc. vs. Corey B. Humphrey, small claims

Rent-A-Center vs. Crystal Lamb, small claims

Rent-A-Center vs. Jerry L. Luttrell, small claims

Feb. 24

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. John Guthrie, civil collection

Rebecca Long-Gordon, Jennifer R. Williams vs. Bradley Wilson, Sheila Wilson, small claims (eviction)

American Rental vs. Julia Nuss, small claims

State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Gurpreet Singh, Ryder Truck Rental, civil tort

Feb. 21

Kenneth VanHouten vs. Thomas Pierson, Corbin Pierson, small claims

Superior Court I

March 5

Credit Acceptance Corp vs. Ricardo Silva, civil collection

Rensselaer Septic Tanks LLC vs. Sean Bruns, Bruns Septic Service, Inc., civil collection

March 4

Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Katina Marlin, Todd Campbell, civil collection

Patricia A. Coons vs. Gordon Food Services, Inc., civil tort

Estate of Melissa K. Deno vs. Rosnett Semi Trailer Sales Repair Leasing, Inc., Cooling Concepts, Joseph W. Bland, civil tort

March 3

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Robert Northcutt, civil collection

March 2

In Re: The marriage of Neile Trainor and Thomas Allen Trainor Jr., domestic relations with children.

Feb. 27

Discover Bank vs. Joshua Hesson, civil collection

Jefferson Capital Systems LCC vs. Lisa Deistler, civil collection

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Rodney Helton, civil collection

Feb. 26

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. James Searer, civil collection

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs Siobhan Urbano, civil collection

April Young vs. Shellie Jones, civil tort

Feb. 25

In Re: The marriage of Vanessa Guadalupe Romero and Benjamin Rodriguez Contreras, domestic relations with children

State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Jasmine Jackson, civil tort

Feb. 24

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Janna McAleer, civil collection

State of Indiana ex rel Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Deander Pulliam, civil tort

