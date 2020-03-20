Jasper County Court News

Court News

Circuit Court

March 18

River Terrace MHP vs. Michael Dart, small claims

March 17

In Re: The marriage of Michelle Bridges and Michael Alvarado Jr., domestic relations with children

Tricia Cotner vs. James G. Wakefield III d/b/a Christian Clinic, civil tort

March 16

In Re: The marriage of Scott Nikolas and Angie Nikolas, domestic relations without children

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Matthew Pope, civil collection

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Tricia Neeley, civil collection

DeMotte State Bank vs. James Mantz, Michael J. Mantz, mortgage foreclosure

March 13

In Re: The marriage of William D. Toosley and Valerie N. Toosley, domestic relations without children

In Re: The marriage of Melissa Hendrix and David Hendrix, domestic relations without children

March 12

Rebecca Dortch vs. Family Express Corporation, civil tort

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Lisa Deistler, civil collection

March 11

Alan M. Purintun vs. Mike Cook, small claims

March 10

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Alexadria Flick, Mikel Shaw, civil collection

Horizon Bank vs. Gabrielle Henry, civil collection

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Michelle L. Younce, small claims

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Karen A. Woods, small claims

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Christina L. Barker, small claims

Aldo M. Largura, D.D.S. vs. Dana Kornacki, David Kornacki, small claims

March 9

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jeffrey R. Byrd, civil collection

Rent-A-Center vs. Jeremiah Schwanke, small claims

Rent-A-Center vs. Karena Price, small claims

American Rental vs. Nicholas Bright, small claims

Robert C. Searer vs. Samantha Johnson, small claims (eviction)

Leestma Medical Clinic, Inc. vs. Rachelle Hal, small claims

Leestma Medical Clinic, Inc. vs. Jillian Ollom, small claims

Leestma Medical Clinic, Inc. vs. Jessica Yaeger, small claims

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Fina Northcutt, small claims

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Ryan Hansen, small claims

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Jason Swigon, small claims

March 6

In Re: The marriage of Kristin M. Bradley and Gregory A. Bradley, domestic relations with children

—————

Jasper County Court News

Superior Court 1

March 18

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Glen DeWees, civil collection

US Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity vs. Rodney Boring, Jennifer A. Hughes, mortgage foreclosure

March 17

Pierce Fisher vs. Consolidated Insurance Company d/b/a Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, civil tort

Cheryl Randall, David Randall vs. Shelbi Leroy, civil tort

March 16

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Catherine Eich, cinvil collection

March 12

Regina Coulter vs. EMC Insurance Companies, civil tort

March 11

In Re: The marriage of Caroline Lynch and Troy Jay Lynch, domestic relations without children

Midland Funding LLC vs. Janice Patton, civil collection

Absolute Resolutions vs. Danielle Urban, civil collection

March 10

In Re: The marriage of Nyonda Shields and Samuel G. Shields, domestic relations without children

March 9

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Vickie Valois, civil collection

March 6

In Re: The marriage of Glynn W. Davis and Melinda Davis, domestic relations without children

Deere and Company vs. Cameron Stansberry, civil collection

Tags