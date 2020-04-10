Jasper County Court News
Jasper County Circuit Court
April 9
In Re: The marriage of Heather Campbell and Robert Campbell, domestic relations with children.
CommunityWide Federal Credit Union vs. Stephan Barnhart, civil collection.
April 8
In Re: The marriage of Jillian Uzelac and Nicholas Uzelac, domestic relations without children.
April 7
CommunityWide Federal Credit Union vs. Joseph Valois, civil collection.
March 27
GEICO a/s/o Renee Wohlgemuth vs. Edward McAuliffe, USF Holland LLC, civil tort.
March 26
In Re: The marriage of Allie Owens and Dain Owens, domestic relations without children.
March 19
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Willie Barbee, civil collection.
Jasper County Superior Court 1
April 8
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Tonya McCaliister, civil collection.
April 6
Connie J. Raska vs. Carla Arndt, civil collection.
April 3
Calvary SPV I, LLC as assignee of Citibank, N.A. vs. Andrea Korniak, civil collection
April 1
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Jason Hisick, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kelly Williams, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Glenda Schoon, civil collection.
March 30
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Judith Perry, civil collection.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Anthony Clark, civil collection.
March 26
In Re: The marriage of Robert F. Poynter II and Sonja Lee Marie Poynter, domestic relations without children.
March 24
Discover Bank vs. Jason Hisick Jr., civil collection.
March 20
Calvary SPV I, LLC as assignee of Citibank, N.A. vs. Joseph Valois, civil collection.
March 19
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Christopher Scoleri, civil collection.