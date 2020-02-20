Court News

COURT NEWS

Marriage Licenses

Jan. 30 — Branden Glen DeBoard, 38, of Wheatfield, to Rachel Ann McClintock, 37, Wheatfield.

Jan. 27 — Sergio Ortega Herrera, 25, of DeMotte, to Crystal Lane Flores, 25, Indianapolis.

Circuit Court Civil

Feb. 20

Madison Cottages vs. Ethan Taylor Joseph, small claims, eviction

Feb. 19

Midland Funding LLC vs. Miranda Steele, civil collection

Midland Funding LLC vs. Jeremy Cooper, civil collection

Art Van Kley, Vicki S. Van Klery vs. Brett A. Kramer, Tristan Kramer, small claims, eviction

Rensselaer Apts. vs. Lisa Shiyan, small claims

Feb. 18

SAC Finance Inc. vs. Sheila Injeski, civil collection

Management Advantage, Inc. Agent for MDM Property Group, LLC vs. Alex B. DeKock, small claims

Feb. 17

RGT Properties, LLC vs. Steve Drennan, Nikki Palmer, small claims

Feb. 16

Franciscan Health Crown Point vs. Nicole Kristoff, civil collection

Feb. 15

LaRonda Gillis Jr. vs. Rodney Pewitt, Landstar Inway, Inc., civil tort

Feb. 14

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Heather Simpson, civil collection

City of Rensselaer vs. Katlyn R. Malone, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Autumn Luttrell, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Torranca Kuykendall, small claims

Serenity Terrace vs. Amanda Kennedy, small claims

City of Rensselaer vs. Rikki Hollingsworth, small claims

Feb. 13

Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. vs. Jeffrey Hennin, Treasurer of Jasper County, mortgage foreclosure

Circle Supply, Inc. vs. Orban Builders, Larry Orban, small claims

Feb. 12

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Daniel Leach, civil collection

Gene & Tony’s DeMotte Auto Sales vs. Michael Murphy, small claims

Feb. 11

Jefferson Capital Systems LCC vs. Amanda Cartwright, civil collection

Jim E. Hurd vs. Jackson’s Funeral Chapel, small claims

Feb. 10

In Re: The marriage of Teresa Winter and Mark Winter

Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Joseph Carlson, civil collection

Midland Funding LCC vs. Jason Hisick, civil collection

Citibank N.A. vs. Nicholas Kollak, civil collection

Island Grove vs. Robert Adam Bruner, small claims

Feb. 7

Keith Hack, Carla Hack vs. Michael Huff, Chelsea Budreau, small claims, eviction

Attorney Lynn Hammond vs. Tracie Thompson, small claims

Feb. 5

Teachers Credit Union vs. Brian Papenfus, small claims

Gene & Tony’s DeMotte Auto Sales vs. Shelly Paunovich, small claims

Feb. 4

In Re: The marriage of Ray O’Neill and Jennifer O’Neill

Hamstra Investments vs. Charles DeKaster, Lisa DeKaster, small claims, eviction

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Jennifer Curry, Patrick Curry, small claims

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Peggy Senholtz, small claims

Porter Hospital, LLC DBA Porter Hospital vs. Daniel Swafford, small claims

Feb. 3

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Katheryn Warrick, civil collection

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Ashley Brueno, civil collection

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Frank Sargent, civil collection

SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Robert Ames, Brittany Whiteman, civil collection

Superior Court 1 Civil

Feb. 20

Capital One Bank USA N.A. vs. Charity Delaney, civil collection

Feb. 17

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Robert Northcutt, civil collection

Calvary SPC I, LLC as assignee of Citibank, N.A. vs. Jean Little, civil collection

Feb. 14

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Melissa Griffin, civil collection

Feb. 13

Mariner Finance LLC successor in interest to Personal Finance Company LLC vs. Conrad Bell, civil collection

Kelli Dixon vs. Juanita Smith, civil tort

Feb. 12

Dennis Wireman vs. Nicole C. Luttrell, civil tort

United States Department of Agriculture vs. Ryan J. Baggerly, Stephanie K. Baggerly, Firstsource Financial Solutions, LLC, mortgage foreclosure

Feb. 11

Monticello Fire Dept. vs. Martin Hall, civil collection

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation vs. Shane M. Vanderwoude, Capital One Bank USA N.A., Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, mortgage foreclosure

Feb. 6

Gateway Financial Solutions vs. Jacob Reese, civil collection

Feb. 5

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Shiquita Barbee, civil collection

Discover Bank c/o Discover Products, Inc. vs. Patricia Grevenstuk, civil collection

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Melinda A. Davis, NITCO as successor interest to TV Cable of Rensselaer, One Advantage, LLC, mortgage foreclosure

Feb. 4

In Re: The marriage of Dustin Cole and Nikita Feig

In Re: The marriage of Belinda Jarrette and Jeremy Jarrette

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Donald Harshman, civil collection

Calvary SPV I, LLC as assignee of Departments Stores National Bank vs. Wendy Narug, civil collection

Feb. 3

In Re: The marriage of Timothy Barrett and Staci Barrett

