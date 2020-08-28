Jasper County Court News
August 3-28
August 28
Herman Stone Jr. vs. Rachel Smith, Daniel Smith, small claims (eviction).
August 27
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Amy Vervoorn, civil collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jordan Williamson, Daniel Nichols, civil collection.
Meadowood Apts. vs. Brandy Higgins, small claims (eviction).
Alfredo Moreno, La Fiesta Market vs. Felix Olvera, civil tort.
August 26
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Daniel Chmielewski, civil collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Celina Albin, civil collection.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Lori Prohosky, civil collection.
August 25
Porter Regional Hospital vs. Kerry Williams, civil collection.
Corey Cunningham, Susan Cunningham vs. Rosemary Estes, civil collection.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Roland Howe, civil collection.
Karen Agent vs. Kimberlee Ford, United Farm Family Mutual Insurance Company, civil tort.
August 24
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Lora Ray, civil collection.
Dean Pigg vs. Josh Richardson, Heather Richardson, small claims (eviction).
Estate of Levi W. Souligne vs. Carmen Hamilton, Jason Hamilton, small claims.
August 21
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Jason Hoffman, civil collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Erica Lotz, civil collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Richard Owen, civil collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Larry Lauderdale, civil collection.
August 20
In Re: The marriage of Heather Dillman and Michael Dillman, domestic relations without children.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Marina Josifoska, civil collection.
Teachers Credit Union vs. Joshua Vega, civil collection.
Jaymie Weaver vs. Melonie Gluth, small claims.
August 19
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Series 2003-AR3 vs. James M. Hartman, mortgage foreclosure.
August 18
In Re: The marriage of Jessica Marie Williams and Sabrina Rihanna Nicole McNorton, domestic relations without children.
In Re: The marriage of Rachel L. Wireman and Chambler A. Wireman, domestic relations with children.
Cavalry SPV !, LLC vs. Shawn Grevenstuk, civil collection.
RSK Group LLC vs. Amber Vankauskas, small claims (eviction).
August 17
In Re: The marriage of Autumn Bailor and David Bailor, domestic relations with children.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Samuel Kemp, civil collection.
James Gear, Julia Gear, Ryan Guess vs. Calvin J. Miller, Auto-Owners Insurance Company, civil tort.
Management Advantage, Inc. Agent for MDM Property Group, LLC vs. David D. Ulm, small claims.
Management Advantage, Inc. Agent for MDM Property Group, LLC vs. Mathias D. Gaumer, small claims.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Sheila Hoffman, civil collection.
August 14
Brett Albright, Dayna Foster vs. Brian Taylor, small claims.
August 12
In Re: The marriage of Melissa McCully and Michael McCully, domestic relations with children.
Madison K. Fisher, Chalice K. Strong vs. Halie M. Ott, civil tort.
AK vs. Patty McCattery, Lake Holiday Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Lake Holiday Campground, civil tort.
August 11
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company a/s/o Karolyn J. Dacey vs. Hayley A. Collins, smail claims.
Deere & Company vs. Eric Sizemore, civil collection.
August 7
Apartments of Heritage Court LLC vs. Jenna Uffelman, Zachary Dziubla, civil collection.
Santiago Rivera vs. Zachary Allen, civil tort.
Timothy Mejia vs. Jeffrey Moon, civil tort.
August 6
In Re: The marriage of James Metros and Marla J. Metros, domestic relations without children.
August 5
In Re: The marriage of Susan A. Kaye and William F. Kaye, domestic relations without children.
Mariah Salyers vs. Erick Gluth, Rex W. Gluth, civil tort.
Eagle Accounts Group vs. Thomas Fielden, small claims.
Eagles Accounts Group vs. Roy A. Watson, small claims.
Eagle Accounts Group vs. Remington Truck Stop LLC, small claims.
The Estate of Alexis K. Waugaman vs. John Doe and Jane Doe, civil tort.
August 4
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Katylen Schaufele, civil collection.
City of South Bend vs. Tori Stormoen, civil collection.
August 3
In Re: The marriage of Lisa R. Bateman and Michael D. Bateman, domestic relations with children.
Town of Remington vs. Bryan Linback, civil tort.