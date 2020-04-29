Court News

April 27

In Re: The marriage of Duana M. Rodgers and Jason Daniel Rodgers, domestic relations with children

William L. Lewis Sr. vs. Kendal N. Ford, civil tort

April 24

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. William Overton, civil collection

James Masterson, Christine Masterson vs. The Estate of Georgi Tachev, Deceased, US Cargo Direct, Inc., Dylan’s Equipment Lease, LLC, civil tort

April 23

In Re: The marriage of Christopher M. Dixon and Kelli E. Dixon, domestic relation with children

In Re: The marriage of Christina Warner and Dustin Warner, domestic relations with children

In Re: The marriage of Penny Dufresne and Christopher Dufresne, domestic relations with children

Community Care Network, Inc. vs. Matthew Hart, small claims

April 22

Ceres Solutions Cooperative, Inc. and Bradley Hanewich, civil collection

April 21

In Re: The marriage of Mary Allsbury and Michael Allsbury, domestic relations without children

In Re: The marriage of Trea Marie Valles and Richard Valles, domestic relations with children

April 17

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Toby Wright, civil collection

April 16

In Re: The marriage of Joseph Chamberlain and Amanda Chamberlain, domestic relations with children

In Re: The marriage of Katie Moore and Kyle E. Moore, domestic relations without children

April 14

In Re: The marriage of Catherine Baker and Larry Baker, domestic relations without children

Heritage Acceptance Corporation vs. Howard Webber Sr., civil collection

Stasia Durflinger, Jared Pridemore vs. Country Farm Rentals LLC, Irma Hayes, small claims

Jefferson Capital Systems LCC vs. Martin Hall, civil collection

April 13

In Re: The marriage of Raquel L. Wicker and Jamie S. Wicker, domestic relations without children

SAC Finance Inc. vs. Samuel Chapman, civil collection

April 10

Calvary SPV I, LLC as assignee at Citibank, N.A. vs. Steven Mattocks, civil collection

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kristopher Gluth, civil collection

Miranda Sons, Pamela Parker vs. Matthew Grove, Grove Masonary Maintenance, Inc., civil tort

