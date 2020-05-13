Watch the Rensselaer Republican newspaper/website for updates to court news

Jasper County Court News

MAY

Tuesday, May 12

Daniel Cooper vs. Rick Odle, small claims

Matthew McGuinness vs. Christopher Punksy, small claims

Friday, May 8

Kelly Loden vs. State of Indiana, civil tort

Thursday, May 7

In Re: The marriage of Dale Klingaman and Rita L. Klingaman, domestic relations without children

In Re: The marriage of Cynthia Sobczak and John Lee Sobczak, domestic relations without children

In Re: The marriage of Penelope Patton and Eric Patton, domestic relations without children

In Re: The marriage of Dina Riffett and Michael Riffett, domestic relations without children

Austin/Amanda/Bradley Herr vs. Jeremy and Jennifer Bannister, civil tort

Wednesday, May 6

In Re: The marriage of Ronald A. Pack and Tammy L. Pack, domestic relations with children

Green Stuff Rentals LLC vs. Kimbery Dedic, small claims

DNF Associates LLC vs. Charles Thompson, civil collection

Monday, May 4

In Re: The marriage of Bobbi Padilla and Carlos Padilla-Matute, domestic relations with children

In Re: The marriage of Ann M. Gates and Kevin F. Gates, domestic relations with children

APRIL

Thursday, April 30

In Re: The marriage of Amanda Chamberlain and Joseph K. Chamberlain Jr., domestic relations with children

Wednesday, April 29

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Julie Hesterman, civil collection

Donald Stanford vs. Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, Inc., civil tort

