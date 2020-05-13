Jasper County Court News
MAY
Tuesday, May 12
Daniel Cooper vs. Rick Odle, small claims
Matthew McGuinness vs. Christopher Punksy, small claims
Friday, May 8
Kelly Loden vs. State of Indiana, civil tort
Thursday, May 7
In Re: The marriage of Dale Klingaman and Rita L. Klingaman, domestic relations without children
In Re: The marriage of Cynthia Sobczak and John Lee Sobczak, domestic relations without children
In Re: The marriage of Penelope Patton and Eric Patton, domestic relations without children
In Re: The marriage of Dina Riffett and Michael Riffett, domestic relations without children
Austin/Amanda/Bradley Herr vs. Jeremy and Jennifer Bannister, civil tort
Wednesday, May 6
In Re: The marriage of Ronald A. Pack and Tammy L. Pack, domestic relations with children
Green Stuff Rentals LLC vs. Kimbery Dedic, small claims
DNF Associates LLC vs. Charles Thompson, civil collection
Monday, May 4
In Re: The marriage of Bobbi Padilla and Carlos Padilla-Matute, domestic relations with children
In Re: The marriage of Ann M. Gates and Kevin F. Gates, domestic relations with children
APRIL
Thursday, April 30
In Re: The marriage of Amanda Chamberlain and Joseph K. Chamberlain Jr., domestic relations with children
Wednesday, April 29
Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Julie Hesterman, civil collection
Donald Stanford vs. Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, Inc., civil tort