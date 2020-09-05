JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Commissioners will hold its September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 8:15 a.m., CST.

The meeting will be conducted on the Zoom platform.

Among the items on the agenda include:

• Dan Fagen on the county’s health insurance.

• Craig Warning’s speed limit sign request at County Road 1000 North in DeMotte.

• A rezone request on 180 West south of Ind. 16 on the west side of the road.

• County Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey on expansion of the court reporter’s office.

• Sheriff Pat Williamson’s request for a new dispatcher as well as information on a grant application.

• Jack Haberlin’s update on ADA compliance update and request to replace the yard man.

• COVID-19 update.