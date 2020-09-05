JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Commissioners will hold its September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 8:15 a.m., CST.
The meeting will be conducted on the Zoom platform.
Among the items on the agenda include:
• Dan Fagen on the county’s health insurance.
• Craig Warning’s speed limit sign request at County Road 1000 North in DeMotte.
• A rezone request on 180 West south of Ind. 16 on the west side of the road.
• County Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey on expansion of the court reporter’s office.
• Sheriff Pat Williamson’s request for a new dispatcher as well as information on a grant application.
• Jack Haberlin’s update on ADA compliance update and request to replace the yard man.
• COVID-19 update.