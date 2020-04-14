Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, April 14
Cody Charles Polsgrove, 25, of Walkerton, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while suspended, possessing a pistol with no permit and possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, April 13
Kimberly Elizabeth Edwards, 39, Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for neglect of a dependent.
Bradly Allen Grover, 27, of Indianapolis, was arrested and held.
Franklin Bernard Howze, 30, of Rainbow City, Alabama, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Michael Hudson, 46, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Bradley Howard Snook, 56, of Anderson, South Carolina, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Wednesday, April 8
William Russell Chancellor, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Monday, April 6
Larry Joe Hesh, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for non-support of a dependent child.
Erin Nicole Mackall, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.