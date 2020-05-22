Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, May 22
Travis Raymond Bulthuis, 33, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Stephen Reid Wright, 42, of Schererville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, May 20
Anthony Curtis Cardwell, 39, of Kouts, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Frank Lee Garcia, 33, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for strangulation and domestic battery.
Nicholas Phelan Gonzalez, 27, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Debra Ann Welch, 60, of Wanatah, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Tyler James Wireman, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for criminal mischief, possession of a Legend drug without a prescription and interference with custody.