Tuesday, May 26
Terry Benton Adams, 57, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Edgar Boze, 60, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.
Maricell T. Davis, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Ann Margaret Dorris, 52, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.
Darason Chaz Gratner, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for minor consuming/possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
Adam Jeffrey Holm-Hansen, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Jeffry James Kidd, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
William Herbert Moore, 57, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Krystina Marie Pickett, 35, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Joshua M. Pritt, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.