Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, July 14
Shannon Lynn Lawrence, 38, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia.
Rachel Lynn Ondeck, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, refusal.
Monday, July 13
Jack Tyler Fleming, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Jeffrey Gonzalez, 41, of Chicago, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for invasion of privacy.
Randall S. Gooden, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (refusal) and public intoxication.
Louis Keith Hutch, 31, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor) and driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Kyle Brandon Kiefer, 25, of Waveland, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).
Makayla Rachelle Martin, 20, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for auto theft and theft.
Carmen Etta Ramos, 24, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Brandon Rios Perez, 25, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (endangering) and driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Desmond Ray Souders, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Friday, July 10
Aaron Charles Worachek, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.