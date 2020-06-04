PULASKI COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation reminds drivers that the intersection of U.S. 421 and State Road 14 near the West Central schools in Francesville is now a four-way stop.
Work at the intersection was completed Wednesday, June 3 and the roadway was opened Thursday, June 4.
Previously, this intersection was a two-way stop controlled by flashing lights – yellow for north-south traffic and red for east-west traffic coming from SR 14 and CR W. 200 S. onto U.S. 421. The light will now flash red for all directions.
This safety improvement was made due to an increase in injury crashes at this intersection.
Stop signs have also been installed on northbound and southbound U.S. 421. Reflective road delineators were installed to separate traffic continuing southbound on U.S. 421 or turning right on eastbound State Road 14 at the southbound stop signs.
Updated pavement markings including stop lines and turn arrows have been put in place already, and another crew re-striped the rest of the road markings on Thursday, June 4.
Message boards will be used on northbound and southbound U.S. 421 to alert drivers that they are coming up to a new traffic configuration and warn motorists that they will need to come to a full stop.
INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, be cautious and drive distraction-free in this area.
Last year, INDOT put a four-way stop at the intersection of State Road 16 and U.S. 231 due to an increase in accidents in the area.