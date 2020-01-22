RENSSELAER — Due to to the amount of kids leaving school due to illness or not showing up at all, the Rensselaer Central School Corporation has announced that students will be in E-Learning the next couple of days.
Students must log into their devices at www.rensselaerschools.org on Thursday and Friday to receive their E-Learning assignments.
Parent-teacher conferences at the elementary school will still be held and activities such as sports will continue for those students without flu symptoms.
For more information, contact your school’s main office.
On Tuesday, the corporation issued a statement asking that students with influenza and other illnesses stay home to keep from spreading them to other students.
Each of the corporation’s four schools — primary, elementary, middle and high school — had several kids miss school Monday and Tuesday due to illness.