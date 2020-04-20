RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department firefighters worked hard to keep a home from going up in flames Sunday afternoon.
A fire started at around 3:30 p.m. in a small, detached garage to the left of the house located on 8th Street. The garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, but they began working on keeping the fire from spreading.
The fire did reach the back of the house, but firefighters were able to save the front.
“The home looks salvageable,” said RVFD fire chief Kenny Haun, “but that’s up to the insurance company. There was extensive damage.”
Firefighters were on the scene for two hours and had to return an hour later when the home, which is managed by Management Advancement, reignited.
Haun said the family living at the home were out of town at the time of the blaze.