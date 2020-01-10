JASPER COUNTY — Several familiar names declared for candidacy for a number of Jasper County political offices this week.
Their names will appear on the primary ballot for 2020.
Andy Andree and Brett Risner, both Republicans, will vie for County Council At-Large seats. Both currently fill at-large positions on the council.
Jim Walstra, a Republican who is currently one of the county’s three commissioners, will seek re-election.
Republican Donya G. Jordan, the current county treasurer, announced her candidacy for auditor, while Tammy McEwan, a Republican, will seek the treasurer position.
Republican Kimberly K. Grow, the current auditor, will seek the recorder position and Andrew R. Boersma, a Republican, will vie for the coroner spot, which is currently held by his wife Diana.
Jordan will also vie for the Marion 5 precinct committee person position, Grow will seek a precinct committee person spot and Patrick Coons, a Republican, will seek the Marion 1 precinct committee person. Stan L. Ketchum, a Democrat, will see a state convention delegate spot.