RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s driver’s education students are getting antsy to get behind a wheel.
That is what driver’s ed teacher Chris Meeks is seeing with the kids who signed up for the summer session at the high school.
“We’re ready to go,” Meeks said Thursday. “Kids are signed up. We’re just waiting on the governor and (Superintendent of Public Instruction) Dr. (Jennifer) McCormick to give us guidelines. We’ve got to be able to get in that building.”
Normally, driver’s ed at RCHS begins a week after school ends in the spring. But it appears classes won’t start until after July 1 under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-phase plan to reopen the state.
Phase 4 is set for June 14 with the final phase start July 4.
Nearly 50 students are signed up for driver’s ed at RCHS.
“We think more will sign up after we’re given the go-ahead,” said Meeks, who conducts the summer class with middle school PE teacher Linda Kaufman.
When given the OK, the plan is to have classroom sessions in the high school’s large lecture hall.
“I can have students 20 feet apart in there,” Meeks said. “So it will be easy to social distance.”
Once driving lessons begin, both the student and instructor will likely be required to wear face masks. Lessons typically last no more than an hour at a time, allowing instructors to work with several students one at a time over the course of a day.
“We can disinfect the steering wheel after each driver and get it ready for the next driver,” Meeks said. “Once we’re in the car, we’ll see how it will go and what guidelines we must follow.”