RENSSELAER — Phase 2 of the REN ART WLK is set for June 28-July 4, and the art walk committee is asking for donations.
Ryan Musch, one of the organizers of the art walk, said donations have brought in nearly 70 percent of its goal of $10,000. The committee would like to be at 100 percent by April 20.
Last year, 88 unique donations and sponsorships made the art walk happen, with Mainstreet Rensselaer providing the initial spark, Musch said.
“Currently, 38 individuals and groups have donated,” he added. “If 88 people and groups donate this year, it will happen.”
Money is needed for the artists, programs, paint, marketing and other aspects of the art walk.
“Once we have all funds secure for mural week,” Musch said, “we can start the programming phase.”
Anyone who wishes to donate can go to the art walk’s Go Fund Me account on its Facebook page. Just click on www.gofundme.com/f/phase-2-and-rebuilding-ren-art-wlk to donate.
People can also log onto renartwlk.org for more information.
Phase 2 will feature five creatively acclaimed street artists led by Cameron Moberg to paint 10 total murals, including a major piece and a minor piece. There will also be daily activities for children and adults during mural week.
Moberg was the lead artist during the first phase of the project.
The Prairie Arts Council’s Rock the Arts festival will become the Rock the REN ART WLK festival this summer. It will be along the alleyway where art work from Phase 1 was created as well as a couple of side streets near the art work.
The premise of the art walk last year was a “by the people, for the people” initiative, Musch said.
“Groups of community (such as) non-profits, businesses, community members, even out-of-town guests, all contributed and participated in what was a special moment of time for downtown Rensselaer,” Musch said. “The ART WLK isn’t anyone, it is everyone.”
Musch believes Rensselaer is now a bona fide statewide leader in public art and creativity and provides proof.
“When the mayor of Elkhart calls and asks, ‘How did you do it?’” he said. “When guests from Chesterton stop and say, ‘I wish we had this.” When other community’s organizations ask for our plans to borrow; these are people who are looking up to Rensselaer as a creative leader in using art to evolve a community.”
Brooke Kurtz, a Rock the Arts representative, said the festival will be moved from Potawatomi Park to the ART WLK alleyways and side streets for this one year. It coincides with Moberg’s return to the city on July 4 to ensure the finish of the murals in Phase 2.
Jerry Lockridge of the city’s street and sanitation department ask that downtown businesses receive notification of the Rock the Arts new location. He would also like more details in how the streets near downtown will be utilized during the one-day festival.