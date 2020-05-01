KEENER TWP — Keener Township EMS is assuring people it is safe to call for an ambulance or go to the emergency room for medical assistance besides the COVID-19 virus.
EMS Director Corrie Myers said people are fearful of getting exposed to the virus, but the ambulance service is following all protocols to keep the rigs and the personnel safe as well as the patients.
He said people are still calling for the ambulance, but then deciding not to go to the hospital for fear of contracting the coronavirus, but they need not worry.
“We wear our PPE (personal protective equipment) designed to keep us safe and the patients safe,” he said.
The problem is, he said, people are managing their chronic illnesses at home, not going to the doctor as they normally would and then run into trouble. Hospitals, he explained, have separate areas for people suspected of having the virus and those coming for othe medical issues.
“Any threat of exposure is minimum. We practice social distancing and provide patients with a mask in the ambulance and, on arrival at the hospital, are given another mask to wear there as well.
“The risk of bad things happening are much higher than the risk of exposure at the hospital,” he said.
As the ambulance is heading to an emergency, the dispatcher is asking questions to determine if there is a possibility the person might have COVID-19, or if the person has been diagnosed with the disease. If the questions lead to a possible infection, a dedicated ambulance, used only for those suspected of having the virus, is called for the transport.
He said the Keener EMS has been fortunate in ordering PPEs and receiving public donations of the necessary equipment. They have received homemade gowns and masks and Myers said, “We are in solid shape.”
If an EMT or paramedic gets sick, or is exposed to a known infected person, they are quarantined “like everybody else.”
“We’re on top of that,” he said. “We don’t want someone at home feeling sick and not calling for fear of exposure. Some people are worried about using the resource. Don’t wait until it’s much worse. We don’t want bad things happening to anybody.”