RENSSELAER — Like Lassie, Luna found her way home.
Missing for three years, Luna, a black and brown Rottweiler, was found by a passerby in DeMotte on July 23. She and another dog, a pit bull, were found running together and both were picked up by the Jasper County Animal Shelter that same day.
Both dogs appeared to enjoy each other’s company as they roamed Northwest Indiana.
“They were very protective of each other,” Janet Perez of the animal shelter said.
“A guy picked them up, took it to a vet who tracked down the chip in Luna and the dogs were brought to the shelter.”
Luna is owned by the Morena family, who retrieved their lost dog on July 27.
A microchip is a radio-frequency identification transponder that carries a unique identification number and the owner’s name and address. It is roughly the size of a grain of rice and is injected under the loose skin between your dog’s shoulder blades. It’s no more invasive than a vaccination, according to one veterinarian’s office.
“Those microchips save families a lot of heartbreak,” said Kyndra Allbritten of the Jasper County shelter. “Scanning for a microchip should be something that’s done and we’ll make sure we get the word out to do that.”
It is believed that Luna may have been taken to a shelter or kennel after she lost her way back home and picked up by another family. She then either ran off again or was dumped so that she could be taken to another shelter.
A scan of Luna’s microchip initially showed her family lived in Ohio. But after contacting the number associated with the chip, the family had since moved to Hobart.
The Morenas said Luna went missing not long after the family moved to Indiana. They had owned her less than a year, putting Luna at around 4 years old.
A member of the Morena family, who speaks very little English, brought along a translator to talk with shelter employees when he picked up Luna.
“Her back end went back and forth when she saw him,” Perez said of Luna’s reaction when she was picked up. “She sat down right next to him, so she knew who he was.”
The pit bull, which was given the name Booker, was also rescued. He was adopted by a family on Aug. 6.