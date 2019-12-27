ROSELAWN — State Troopers encountered another wrong-way driver on I-65, fortunately, this time there wasn’t a head on crash. On Dec. 26, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Trooper William Carlson was dispatched to a wrong-way vehicle on I-65 northbound near the 240 exit (Lowell exit). The Lowell Regional Dispatch Center was receiving multiple 911 calls of the vehicle.
After traveling the wrong-way for approximately 9 miles, Trp. Carlson located the vehicle and was able to make a traffic stop on it near the 232 mile-marker in Newton County. The vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, was being driven by Marcus Cooper-Longoria, 28, of Indianapolis.
Cooper-Longoria indicated that he had observed oncoming traffic but didn’t think anything of it because he was tired. During the traffic stop investigation, Carlson was able to recognize indicators of impairment. Carlson is a certified Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE). A “DRE” is a law enforcement officer trained to recognize impairment in drivers under the influence of drugs, other than, or in addition to alcohol.
The DRE evaluation on Cooper-Longoria indicated/showed impairment.
The left lane of I-65 northbound was closed for approximately one hour due to the investigation and for vehicle removal by Village Motors Towing. Cooper-Longoria was incarcerated at the Newton County Jail for the following charges:
Operating While Intoxicated/Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor
Reckless Driving - C Misdemeanor
Operating While Intoxicated/Controlled Substance- C- Misdemeanor
Assisting were the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Trooper Adam, Trooper McBride, Trooper Griffin, and Village Motors Towing.