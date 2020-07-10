WHEATFIELD — A 49-year-old Wheatfield man was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies as the result of an incident that occurred May 11.
Jeffrey A. Kerkes was picked up by police July 6 after a warrant for his arrest was issued June 26 by Jasper Superior Court.
He was charged with intimidation (Level 6 felony) and domestic battery by bodily waste.
On May 11, deputies responded to a residence located approximately three miles south of Wheatfield. When they arrived, they met with the victim who said while eating dinner an argument between her and Kerkes ensued.
During the argument, Kerkes reportedly spit a mouthful of food that hit the right side of the victim’s face. The victim swiped some items off a nearby bar outside the house and went into the residence.
Kerkes followed and tried to grab her, but it was at that time the victim’s son stepped between the two to prevent Kerkes from touching her.
Kerkes reportedly continued to yell, throwing and breaking household items while doing so. Both the victim and the son told police they heard Kerkes say, “You have 16 hours to leave the residence or I will kill you,” in a fit of rage.
Kerkes fled the residence prior to arrival by the police and could not be found that evening.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.