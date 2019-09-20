WHEATFIELD — Nineteen-year-old Eugene Uylaki of Wheatfield was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff's office on Wednesday afternoon for a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony.
According to the JCSO, the charge comes from a warrant issued by the Jasper County Superior Court on Sept. 10. That charge stemmed from an investigation begun at the JCSO on July 12, after a tip came in from the DeMotte Police Department.
"Initially, DeMotte PD had gotten the call and, knowing (it) was in our jurisdiction, they contacted us," said JCSO Chief Deputy Jason Wallace. "We did the investigation from start to finish."
The initial report from the DeMotte PD said that a 14-year-old female had possibly been impregnated by a 19 or 20-year-old male. After a lengthy investigation, involving forensic interviews, search warrants and medical testing, it was determined that Eugene Noble Uylaki had, in fact, had sexual misconduct with the female.
Uylaki was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for this offense, among several new charges not related to this incident.
As of Friday afternoon, Uylaki is still being held on a $15,000 surety bond or a $1,500 cash bond.