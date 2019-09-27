WHEATFIELD — Jacob A. Kaluf, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested Sept. 16, after calls regarding a man “wigging out” and chasing people according to a press release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a residence 4.5 miles northwest of the Town of Wheatfield on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 16, and were sent by the caller to the location where Kaluf could be found. He was handcuffed and detained while the officers investigated the incident.
The complainant and a witness told officers they believed Kaluf was under the influence of a drug and his behavior had been unpredictable. They said he had threatened the complainant with a “large pocketknife.” The alleged witness said there had been a verbal altercation with Kaluf earlier in the day that turned physical when he stormed towards her and shoved her in the chest.
Officers located the described knife, recovering it from the scene.
Kaluf was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer for charges of intimidation as a Level 5 felony and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
A jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 17, 2019.
In April, Kaluf was arrested on similar charges when he was alleged to have threatened the lives of a woman and her husband in that incident. He was arrested and charged with intimidation and domestic battery, both as Class A misdemeanors. In June, he was sentenced to 69 days, per a plea agreement on the domestic battery charge, and the charge of intimidation was dismissed. He was given time served.
In 2017, charges of battery with moderate bodily injury were dismissed. In 2014, a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under age 16 was also dismissed, as were separate charges of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.