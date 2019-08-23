RENSSELAER — Forty-year-old Charles Beaver and 39-year-old Rodney Deardurff, both from Rensselaer, were arrested last month in a police case involving methamphetamine.
On July 25, two Rensselaer Police officers came across information indicating narcotic activity at a residence in the 400 block of N. Weston Street. They obtained a search warrant for the house and, with assistance from other Rensselaer officers and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, they made contact at the house shortly before 4 p.m.
Upon their arrival, Deardurff was found standing outside of the house near the back door. An officer later reported that he was trying to hide soemthing in his hand. While he was being physically secured and patted down, Deardurff allegedly told an officer that he had a hypodermic needle in his pocket. The needle was removed, bearing a liquid substance. Also located near where he was standing was a plastic baggie containing a crystal substance. The contents of both the needle and the baggie were later tested and reportedly showed a positive reaction for methamphetamine.
The two officers then entered the residence, where they found Beaver. They reported finding a crystal substance near him which was also tested positive for methamphetamine.
Beaver and Deardurff were both taken to the Jasper County Detention Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 Felony. Deardurff also had a Level 6 felony charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.