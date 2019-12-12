PORTER COUNTY — An Indiana State Trooper who stopped a driver for exceeding the speed limit in Porter County was dragged 15 feet by the driver’s vehicle early Wednesday morning.
According to the ISP, Trooper Brian Runyon, a former Newton County Sheriff’s officer and a resident of Brook, stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Darrell A. Loving, 30, of Gary for speeding at U.S. 30 near County Road 750 E. at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday in Porter County.
Loving was clocked traveling 80 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. After Runyon approached the vehicle and talked with Loving, he smelled an odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When Runyon asked for identification, Loving failed to produce a driver’s license and was not the registered owner of the vehicle.
When asked to exit the vehicle, Loving complied, but as Runyon continued his investigation inside his patrol car, Loving ran from Runyon’s car and jumped in the Malibu.
Runyon ran after Loving and reached into the driver’s seat to remove him from the vehicle. Loving put the car in drive and sped off, dragging Runyon approximately 15 feet before the trooper was able to free himself from the vehicle.
After falling into the westbound lane of U.S. 30, Runyon returned to his patrol car and attempted to catch Loving, who fled west towards Hobart. Runyon would eventually lose sight of the Malibu.
At approximately the same time, the Hobart Police Department was working an injury crash on U.S. 30 at Clay Street, located approximately two miles west of Runyon's original traffic stop. It was within minutes when the Malibu sped through the crash scene at a high rate of speed, narrowly striking Hobart officers.
Hobart officers pursued the vehicle into Merrillville where the driver crashed the vehicle. He then fled on foot before he was taken into custody.
The suspect was transported from the scene to SouthLake Hospital in Merrillville due to injuries sustained the crash. The suspect was later transferred to Loyola Hospital in Chicago for treatment.
Runyon received minor injuries and was able to complete his duty shift.
The following charges have been submitted for review to the Porter County Prosecutor's Office, which will make the final charging decision. These charges are separate from any charges that may be filed by the Hobart Police Department.
1) Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drug — Level 2 Felony
2) Dealing in a Schedule I, II, or III Controlled Substance (Heroin) — Level 2 Felony
3) Battery on Law Enforcement — Level 5 Felony
4) Resisting Law Enforcement — Level 6 Felony
5) Resisting Law Enforcement — Class A Misdemeanor