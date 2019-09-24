RENSSELAER — Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, officers of the Rensselaer Police Department responded to the area of Highway 114 and Interstate 65 for a report of a vehicle in a drive-through lane at a restaurant.
According to the RPD's reports, the people inside the vehicle "seemed to be under the influence of narcotics." Officers saw them moving around erratically before approaching them. Then, after they had received their food, they parked the car nearby.
When the officers approached the vehicle, they saw them inside, flailing their arms and reaching around inside the car. The officers suspected that they were under the influence of powerful illegal drugs.
The two individuals, Bobbi Jo Wren, 51, of Allentown and Shawn Wren, 46, of West Bend, said that they were traveling to Florida from Wisconsin to help with hurricane relief efforts. Bobbi Jo Wren further stated that they had driven more than 1,000 miles, when, in reality, they had only driven around 200 miles. They were asked to step out of the vehicle, along with the back seat passenger who was identified as Jesse Jones, 33, of Milwaukee.
Deputy Holder An officer with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office had a K-9 sniff the outside of the car. The dog gave a sign that there may be narcotics inside. A search of the vehicle was done, and officers located items of paraphernalia as well as cocaine inside the vehicle. Jones, Bobbi Jo and Shawn Wren were arrested for possession of cocaine, a level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a C misdemeanor.
Jones was booked into the jail immediately. However, the Wrens were too impaired and had to be medically cleared before they could safely be held at the Jasper County Detention Center.