JASPER COUNTY — On Dec. 11, Officers of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Newton County’s Sheriff’s Office and Drug Task Force to execute a search warrant at a residence north of Remington. This is according to information from the JCSO.
Upon entering the residence, they found several people inside, along with paraphernalia items and a white powdery substance which field-tested positive as methamphetamine.
Three people were arrested taken to the Jasper County Detention Center. They were Shawn Doege, 42, of Remington, Sarah Salamah, 31, of Remington and Stephen Workman, 35, of Goodland. All were charged with possessing methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
The JCSO said this is an active investigation, meaning that further suspects and/or charges may be forthcoming.