REMINGTON — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a home burglary in southern Jasper County on Dec. 19. A press release from the sheriff’s office states two male suspects knocked on a resident’s door, where a couple were at home. The wife answered the door and one suspect told her he had struck something on her property and wanted to show her, luring her away from the house while the other suspect went inside searching for items to steal.
The husband was asleep in a recliner and was awakened by the suspect inside the house. He yelled and the two men then fled with a safe from the home. The two men drove off in a dark or gray four door pickup truck with a bed liner or a bed cover. They are described as 2 white males, one being approximately 6’00” tall and a thin build and the other suspect being approximately 5’05” tall and more of a stocky build. Both suspects were wearing dark colored clothing and dark colored baseball caps. The sheriff’s office said that through their communications, it appeared the two may have been father and son.
The sheriff’s release also states there have been other burglaries and thefts in the southern part of the county in the Remington area at various churches over the last few weeks.
All of the before mentioned cases are active investigations and if anyone has further information, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (219) 866-7334 or email tips@jaspercountypolice.com.