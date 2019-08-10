The following information was issued by Indiana State Police on Saturday morning:
A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared, repeating, a Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared.
The Hamlet Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Hamlet, Indiana which is 142 miles north of Indianapolis.
The victims, Ayden Javier Mendez, is a 7 year old Hispanic male, 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black basketball jersey with “MEXICO” written on it and black shorts.
Yulianna Rose Mendez, is a 3 year old Hispanic female, 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts.
Ayden and Yulianna were last seen on Saturday, August 8, 2019, at 1:37 am in Hamlet, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.
The suspect, Francisco Javier Mendez, is a 28 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana plate number LE5262.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-773-3771 Option 1 or 911.
This concludes this AMBER Alert.