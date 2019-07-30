Dispatch Center:
- 10,363 Total Calls
- 3,081 911 Calls
Civil Process:
- 681 Court Papers Served
Corrections Division:
- 256 Inmates Booked In
186 Males
70 Females
- 81 Transports
- 29 Medical Transports
- 328 Court Transports
Investigations Division:
- 40 Criminal/Drug Investigations
Patrol Division:
- 7,372 Total Complaints Handled
- 100 Domestic Disturbances
- 38 Operating While Intoxicated
- 258 Accidents
- 797 Traffic Stops
707 Warnings
69 Traffic Tickets
- 33 Misdemeanor Arrests
- 24 Felony Arrests