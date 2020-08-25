JASPER COUNTY — A businessman from Richmond, Indiana, has been charged with theft and fraud after failing to move a trailer home from Michigan to Wheatfield.
Matthew J. Jennings, 41, owner of Home Sweet Home, a mobile home moving service in Richmond, was charged with theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000 (Level 6 felony) and home improvement fraud with the home improvement contract price at $1,000 or more (Class A misdemeanor) after failing to perform a business transaction with a Wheatfield resident.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the case originated in May 1, 2020 when the victim notified county officers of theft and fraud. The victim said he paid Jennings to break down and move a trailer home from Michigan to Wheatfield, but advised police that none of the work had been done. The victim added that no money had been refunded.
An investigation into the Home Sweet Home business revealed that it is no longer operational. A check with the Better Business Bureau also showed that there were several other complaints from victims who said they paid Home Sweet Home for work that had not been done nor did they get a refund.
A warrant for Jennings’ arrest was issued by the Jasper County Circuit Court on Aug. 14 and Jennings was arrested a week later.
He was transported to the JCSD Detention Center in Rensselaer.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.