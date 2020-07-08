RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer woman was arrested July 2 after police reportedly found drugs in her apartment on the 800 block of W. Kannal Avenue.
According to police, Rebecca Neely, 32, was charged with dealing methamphetamine (Level 2 felony), dealing cocaine (Level 5), possession of methamphetamine (Level 3), possession of cocaine (Level 6), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6) and neglect of a dependent (Level 5) after a search warrant was issued by Rensselaer Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff officers.
The meth charges were more severe due to the amount found inside the apartment by police.
When police arrived and announced themselves, no one answered the door. Officers eventually forced the door open where they found Neely and her juvenile daughter inside.
Officers then located baggies in the child’s bedroom that appeared to have methamphetamine and cocaine inside. Additional baggies of meth and cocaine were located in Neely’s bedroom as well.
It was later determined that more than 37 grams of meth was located inside the residence. Police also found evidence of narcotics sales. They later asked officials with the Jasper County Department of Child Services to respond to the scene.
The case remains under investigation and further arrests may occur.
All subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.