RENSSELAER — Thirty-two-year-old Amanda Woodruff of Rensselaer was recently incarcerated on charges of possessing methamphetamine, a level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor. This is according to information from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, officers responded to a call about an unwanted guest in the Rensselaer area. Once there, they found Woodruff.
Woodruff had made the call herself to report several people trespassing on her property. During a search of the area for suspects, Woodruff armed herself with a baseball bat, and officers had to order her to drop it. The officers’ investigation revealed she was under the influence of a stimulant drug and had a controlled substance in her possession. She was then taken into custody.
The office said that no other people were located on the property.