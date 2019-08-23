RENSSELAER — Thirty-one-year-old Cleopha Malott was arrested Aug. 5 after Rensselaer Police responded to a call about a suspected drug overdose.
On that day, at approximately 12:42 p.m., a caller asked the RPD to check on Malott at a residence in the 300 block of South Weston Street. The caller said Malott had been acting “manic” and was possibly suffering from a drug overdose.
Police received no answer on the phone or at the door of Malott’s residence, and all the windows were covered.
Someone near the house then told officers that they had heard a woman screaming inside while they had been walking by the residence earlier. Due to the circumstances, officers decided to force their way into the house.
Inside, they found Malott in a back room, when she began to act “very aggressively” towards officers. They came to believe she was under the influence of drugs andwalked her out to a waiting ambulance, during which she allegedly bit an officer on the arm.
Malott was medically cleared at Franciscan Health Rensselaer and then transported to the Jasper County Detention Center. The officer also received medical treatment for the bite to his arm.
Police said a search warrant was granted for the house and served later in the afternoon. Inside, officers reported finding marijuana, pills that are not prescribed to Malott and methamphetamine.
Malott was incarcerated on charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, a level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, which are both misdemeanors.