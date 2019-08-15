Souders

Jerry Souders has a warrant for Burglary, Theft, Theft w/prior and Criminal Recklessness. He fled police Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from the 700 block of E Harrison St. Last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt and jeans. Locals are encouraged to contact the Rensselaer Police Department at 219-866-7602 if they see him or know his whereabouts.

