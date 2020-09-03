JASPER COUNTY — A Rensselaer man has admitted to a charge of child molesting, with the incident first reported to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on July 27.
Blake H. Smart, 20, was arrested and booked into the Jasper County Detention Center after an out-of-county hospital reported it had treated a 13-year-old female as a child molestation victim.
Deputies with JCSD then contacted the mother of the victim before beginning an investigation. After a lengthy inquiry that included a forensic interview, it was determined that the molestation had occurred sometime between May 31 and June 5 at a residence just west of Rensselaer.
The victim had been staying with a couple at that location, police said.
Smart later met with JCSD detectives on Aug. 31 and admitted he and the victim had sexual contact.
Child molesting carries a Level 3 felony charge. Anyone convicted of this charge faces 3-16 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.