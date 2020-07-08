RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man has been charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy after an incident in Parr on June 17.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Matthew D. Stamper, 40, on July 2 and executed during the afternoon hours on July 6.
Police responded to an altercation between Stamper and a victim during the evening hours of June 17. Deputies spoke to the victim as well as a witness at the scene.
The victim said she and Stamper got into an argument that turned physical, with Stamper allegedly pulling the victim by her hair up some stairs. Once upstairs, Stamper reportedly shoved the victim to the floor.
While talking with deputies, the victim raked her fingers through her hair, pulling out clumps of loose hair. The victim also showed the deputies a small scratch on her knee which she said she sustained during the altercation.
It was also discovered that two small children were present in the residence at the time of the altercation, police said.
Upon further investigation, police found there was an active “no contact order” between the victim and Stamper, who fled the residence prior to the deputies’ arrival and could not be located that evening.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.