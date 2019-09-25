RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department recently arrested 22-year-old Xavier Fontaine, of Rensselaer, on charges of possessing methamphetamine, a level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. This is according to a press release from the RPD.
At approximately 2:27 a.m. on Sept. 13, an RPD officer conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction near McKinley and Vine Streets. The vehicle's license plates were discovered to be false and fictitious. Ironically, those plates were also found to be expired.
The driver of the vehicle advised that they were giving Fontaine a ride after he was asked to leave a friend’s residence due to him being highly intoxicated. Another officer and a deputy arrived a short time later to assist. All occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle after the driver gave consent for the officers to conduct a search.
During the inventory, officers located a glass pipe in a bag that Fontaine stated belonged to him. They noticed that this type of pipe is commonly used to smoke narcotics. There was residue inside that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Fontaine was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.