Rensselaer Police arrested 33-year-old Rensselaer man Joshua Painter Thursday, who was already on parole for an armed robbery conviction through Lake County from 2013. This is according to information from the RPD.
On that day, at approximately 9:13 p.m., two officers responded to a call of suspicious activity along East Vine Street. While speaking with several people at the residence, they recognized Painter as one of the people involved. They recalled that he had an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation and warrants through Porter County, in addition to his Lake County case.
When officers tried to take Painter into custody, he fled on foot. After the officers caught up to him, he fought with both of them. During the incident Painter reportedly stated “I’m done,” but continued to fight and ignore commands to put his hands behind his back.
Painter was handcuffed, and officers found a glass pipe on his person. He reportedly stated that the pipe did not belong to him and he only picked it up when he grabbed his cigarettes.
Painter was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia. The RPD said that testing will be done on the pipe to see if additional charges will be filed.