RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department arrested 27-year-old Stephan Julien of Rensselaer on Feb. 20 on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, which carries a Level 5 felony status.
Police were first made aware of a sexual misconduct report at a residence on East Vine Street on Aug. 2, 2019. The victim claimed that Julien had initiated sexual contact with her after she told him she was only 15 years old.
Julien admitted to investigators that he did have sexual intercourse with the victim, but did not believe her when she told him her age and suspected she was actually 17 years old.
An arrest warrant was issued and Julien was located and booked into Jasper County Jail last week.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.