Michelle Bridges, 27, of Remington was taken into custody at the Jasper County Detention Center on June 21. She was incarcerated for a warrant that was issued by the Jasper County Circuit Court on June 20 for a charge of theft. The theft was valued at between $750 & 50k, making it a level 6 felony.
These charges are a result of an investigation that began on May 24th, when the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a manager of one of the truck stops located at I-65 and U.S. 24 regarding a theft complaint.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy spoke with the Manager and viewed video surveillance video and it was determined that over the course of a month and a half that Michelle Bridges, an employee of the establishment, worked with another employee in stealing approximately $900 from the cash register located at the establishment.
