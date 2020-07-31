JASPER COUNTY — A Remington man was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery following an incident that occurred on July 23 in Remington.
Vernon J. Farmer, 38, was taken into custody by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department after deputies responded to a call advising them of a fight involving a knife in the evening hours of July 23.
A deputy responding to the scene northwest of Remington first checked a vehicle that had stopped along the roadway not far from the residence. The driver was identified as Farmer, who reportedly had large amounts of blood on his clothing and skin as well as large amounts of blood inside the vehicle.
The deputy also noticed a large knife that showed blood on the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. After Farmer was detained, deputies continued to the residence to talk with the victim, who had large amounts of blood on his shirt and body.
The victim also had a laceration on the top of his forearm and another laceration on his face, police said.
The victim told deputies that he had a verbal altercation with Farmer, who during previous incidents had threatened acts of violence towards the victim’s family. The altercation turned physical after Farmer allegedly told the victim, “I’ll get you,” before retrieving a knife from his vehicle and stabbing the victim.
Farmer was transported to the Jasper County Jail and faces charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.