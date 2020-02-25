FEB 13
Keith Harry Babcock, 34, of Brook, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for public intoxication (Class B misdemeanor).
FEB 16
James Adam Arnold, 41, of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant-domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B misdemeanor).
FEB 17
Benjamin Armold Hall, 49, Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. on a warrant-theft (Class A misdemeanor), and warrant-theft (Level 6 felony).
William Eric Courtney, 55 of Kentland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating with a BAC of 0.08 or more (Class A misdemeanor), and leaving the scene of an accident (Class B misdemeanor).
FEB 18
Christopher Allen Sypulski, 39, of Lowell, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for resisting law enforcement – uses vehicle or draws or uses deadly weapon (Level 6 felony).
FEB 20
Marquis Asean Lumzy, 26, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant- failure to appear-original charge of identity deception (Level 6 felony).
FEB 21
Shawn Tyler Reynolds, 38, of Goodland, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant- non support of a dependant child (Level 6 felony).
FEB 22
Christopher Brian Chill, 29, of Marshall, Mich., was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more (Class C misdemeanor).